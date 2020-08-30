1/1
John Squires
1984 - 2020
John Kyle Squires
1984-2020
Born Dec 6 1984, passed away Tuesday, August 25. John graduated from Strake Jesuit Prep and lived their motto "a Man for Others". He attended Michigan State and U of H. He was a loving spouse to wife Claudia, a wonderful Father to his son Kyle, a caring son to his parents Mike and Sandy, a devoted brother to Stephanie, a doting grandson to Jeane, and loyal friend to many. He was a kind-hearted son and brother to Claudia's family Gabriel and Eliana Pacheco, Miguel, Iloneete, and Ximena. He loved his aunts, uncles and cousins greatly. John always brought people together, had a smile, a funny one-liner, and time for others. Funeral services will be Sept 1 at St Rose of Lima church in Houston. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made for Kyle's education on zelle:soliaqua@hotmail.com or by mail.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral service
St Rose of Lima
