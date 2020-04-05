Home

Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
John Stanich


1925 - 2020
John Stanich Obituary
John Peter Stanich
1925-2020
John Peter Stanich lived his long, wonderful life from January 18, 1925 until April 1, 2020. He went to see the Lord in a very peaceful way and has been reunited with many family members. He lived most of his life in Houston, TX with his wife and three sons. He always read the funnies on Sundays and he loved anything chocolate. He watched sports all the time. He lived his life to the fullest and touched so many hearts. He is survived by his wife, Donna, his three sons, Craig, Cliff and Chris, his daughter-in-law Angela, his granddaughter Olivia, and his special grandchildren Austin Hunter Stephens and Sarah Mackey." He will always hold a very special place in our hearts.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
