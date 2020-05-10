John H. Stinson
1945-2020
John H. Stinson, 74, passed away in Houston, TX on May 7, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1945 in Chicago, IL to the late, Bates R. and Harriet M. Stinson.
He graduated from Bellaire High School followed by Houston Baptist University. John was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and also attended Texas Tech and the University of Texas. He spent his career in the oil and gas industry.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Griffin Stinson of Houston, TX; son, John R. Stinson and his wife, Alli of Austin, TX; daughter, Manning M. Stinson of Katy, TX; step-daughter, April Durio Lieder and her husband, Cory of Round Rock, TX; step-son, Christopher Bridges of La Porte, TX; grandchildren, Madeleine Stinson of Austin, TX, Hannah Stinson of Charlotte, NC, Allison and Ryan Lieder of Round Rock, TX and Brooklyne Bridges of Dequincy, LA; sister, Sally M. Brown of Waco, TX.
Services will take place at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.