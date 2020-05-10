John Stinson
1945 - 2020
John H. Stinson
1945-2020
John H. Stinson, 74, passed away in Houston, TX on May 7, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1945 in Chicago, IL to the late, Bates R. and Harriet M. Stinson.
He graduated from Bellaire High School followed by Houston Baptist University. John was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and also attended Texas Tech and the University of Texas. He spent his career in the oil and gas industry.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Griffin Stinson of Houston, TX; son, John R. Stinson and his wife, Alli of Austin, TX; daughter, Manning M. Stinson of Katy, TX; step-daughter, April Durio Lieder and her husband, Cory of Round Rock, TX; step-son, Christopher Bridges of La Porte, TX; grandchildren, Madeleine Stinson of Austin, TX, Hannah Stinson of Charlotte, NC, Allison and Ryan Lieder of Round Rock, TX and Brooklyne Bridges of Dequincy, LA; sister, Sally M. Brown of Waco, TX.
Services will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
