John T. Derbyshire
1951-2019
John T. Derbyshire, 68, passed away in Bellaire, Texas on September 11, 2019. John was born in Chester, England, to the late Alan and Joyce Derbyshire. John was raised in the beautiful foothills of North Wales and pursued his passion for learning at the University of Salford, where he received a degree in chemical engineering. John's love for new places led to him living in London, Paris, and New Jersey after college, before coming to Houston in 1981 for what was originally a 3-month assignment. Shortly after arriving, he met his wife, Pam Derbyshire, and never left. They were married in 1983 and together they made Houston their home. Pam and John had three children – Jeffrey, Michael, and Alex – the pride and joy of John's life. Family was everything to John, and he raised his children to always keep family at the center of their lives.
John's career as a chemical engineer led to him visiting over 50 countries during his life, building life-long friendships across America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. He ultimately became President of Technology at KBR, leading a global organization that allowed him to travel constantly and live as a true citizen of the world. Never has there been a person so eager to explore new places, meet new people, and try new things. John passed on his love for travel to each of his children, taking them on cherished trips every summer – making memories together that John treasured every day of his life.
Despite John's travels to all corners of the world, coming home to his family was always the most important thing to him. He lived an extraordinarily rich and happy life, pursuing his passions for learning, traveling, and family until the very end.
John was predeceased by his parents, Alan and Joyce Derbyshire. He is survived by his wife Pam and three children, Jeffrey, Michael and Alex, and his brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Val Derbyshire. His passing leaves a hole in the hearts of his family and friends that can never be filled, but they will keep his memory alive by continuing to see the world and all the wonderful things in it.
The family would like to thank the many people who cared for John at M.D. Anderson for their kindness and boundless support. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to Dr. Hessel's Head and Neck surgery fund at MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019