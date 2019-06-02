Home

John Termeer


John Termeer Obituary
John Joseph Termeer
1936-2019
John Joseph Termeer
Born April 27, 1936 in NYC passed peacefully at home on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 with his family by his side. For the full obituary, please go to www.metcalffuneraldirectors.com .
A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8th 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Southern Texas PGA Foundation scholarship fund in the name of John & Ginny Termeer at www.stpga.com. The direct is link is https://www.stpga.com/form.php?id=6eb55c81790927f5e01682b24c6e6a4d
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019
