Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew's United Methodist Church
4300 North Shepherd
Houston, TX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's United Methodist Church
4300 North Shepherd
Houston, TX
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Sealy Cemetery
John Tracy Jr.


1934 - 2019
John Tracy Jr. Obituary
John Albert Tracy, Jr.
1934-2019
John, 85, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born on June 20, 1934 in Houston and graduated from Brenham HS and Sam Houston State University. He was a devote Christian, loving husband, father, and grandfather. John is survived by his wife, Joan, children; Dr. Jenny Woollen (Mark), Jason (Charlotte); three grandchildren; Hayden and Grant Tracy, and Hayden Woollen. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 4300 North Shepherd, Houston, Texas. Funeral services will immediately follow. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM Sealy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Matthew's United Methodist Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019
