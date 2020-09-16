JOHN FREDERIC TRIMBLE, CPA

1931-2020

John F. Trimble was born 18 January 1936 in Charlottesville, VA, to Frederic Baughman and Elizabeth Ramsey Trimble. John spent his early childhood in Bronxville, NY, where his father was associated with White & Case Attorneys in New York City.

When John was about eleven years old, the family moved to Orange, TX, where his father and uncle resided. There, John and his sister Susan C. Trimble went to public grade and Lutcher Stark High School. John played on the Orange High School golf team and competed in amateur golf events while his father became District Attorney, and later Judge of the 163rd Judicial District of Texas,

In 1954, John entered The University of Texas at Austin where he received a BBA in Accounting at the McCombs School of Business and played on the U. T. Golf Team under the tutelage of golf legend, Harvey Penick. John won three golf letters, and received the coveted T-Ring

At U. T., John met and married Martha Leach and the couple had two daughters, Dr. Nancy Trimble Binford and Lea Trimble Moody. Grandchildren are Emily and Noah Binford and Maddie and Jacob Moody.

In 1958, John began his military service in the U. S. Transportation Corps, both active and reserve. He exited service with the rank of Captain.

John earned a CPA certificate in 1961 and joined Price Waterhouse & Co. as a Junior accountant, soon rising to Audit Manager, consulting in various industries. In 1980 he joined Main Hurdman & Cranstoun,, now known as Peat Marwick Main, as Managing Partner of the Houston office. In this period, John also served as President of Mental Health Association of Houston/Harris County, President of the Child Guidance Center, and Chairman of the Board of MHMRA of Harris County.

In the late 70's, Main Hurdman sent John to San Francisco to assume control of that office but John opted to return to Texas "where people liked to work" and for the benefit of his family.

In 1965, he married Frances Guerra of San Antonio and they had two daughters, Linda Cristina Trimble Monize and Sally Ramsey Trimble Sanguedolce.

John became Vice President and Treasurer of El Paso Marine Company, Financial VP and CFO of LNG project companies in 1980. The project was discontinued when the Algerian government abrogated the contract.

John became CFO of Houston Wire & Cable and afterward began consulting with a wide range of institutions, providing auditing and tax services in 1985.

His most recent engagement was with the Houston Pilots, where he participated in rate negotiations and advised the group on a multitude of issues involving the Port Authority of Houston. Individuals that worked with John Trimble were amazed at his grasp of financial situations and problem resolution.

John Trimble became semi-retired and moved to a hobby farm in East Texas called "Possum Trot;" so named for Mark Twain's first home in Tennessee. He enjoyed driving four hours to Austin for football games and enjoyed watching them on TV even more. John was a member of Phi Delta Theta, the "T" Association, Texas Exes, the U. T. Rec Sports Hall of Fame, AICPA and Texas Society of CPA's, and Champions Golf Club.

Although he rarely spoke of it, John had four Revolutionary ancestors, two from northeastern states and two from southern states.

John F. Trimble died on 2 September 2020 in Tyler, Texas. He is survived by his wife, children, sister and cousins Sam Trimble, G. Carleton Ray, and Nancy Ray Armstrong.

Contributions in his memory can be made to U. T. Golf Team Excellence Fund or Pets Alive in Austin, Texas.



