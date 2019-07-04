Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
For more information about
John Trout
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home
Tomball, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Windwood Presbyterian Church
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Trout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Trout


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Trout Obituary
John Bitzer Trout
1936-2019
John Trout, age 83, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Tomball, Texas with his loving family by his side. John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ellen, and his son, John Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, their daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Randy, and granddaughters, Ashley, Allie, Andie, and her husband, Matt.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 5 from 5-7pm at Klein Funeral Home in Tomball with funeral services to be held on at 11am on Saturday, July 6 at Windwood Presbyterian Church in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now