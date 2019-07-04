|
|
John Bitzer Trout
1936-2019
John Trout, age 83, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Tomball, Texas with his loving family by his side. John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ellen, and his son, John Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, their daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Randy, and granddaughters, Ashley, Allie, Andie, and her husband, Matt.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 5 from 5-7pm at Klein Funeral Home in Tomball with funeral services to be held on at 11am on Saturday, July 6 at Windwood Presbyterian Church in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 4, 2019