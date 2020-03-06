|
|
John Henry Tyler
1964-2020
"When the moment seems too soon and our hearts are still mending, we trust Him that our lives be blessed."
Mr. John Henry Tyler departed this life February 21, 2020.
Mr. Tyler's life will be celebrated at Liberty Baptist Church, 12200 Fondren Rd., Saturday, March 7th, 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be Houston Memorial Gardens.
Cherishing his memories, he leaves his devoted wife, Retha Mitchell-Tyler; his loving mother, Bobbie Baker; stepdaughter, Victoria Boyd; siblings, Andrea Davis and Garland Tillman (Cerissa); many other dear relatives, colleagues and loyal friends.
