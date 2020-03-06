Home

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
12200 Fondren Rd
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
12200 Fondren Rd
John Tyler


1964 - 2020
John Tyler Obituary
John Henry Tyler
1964-2020
"When the moment seems too soon and our hearts are still mending, we trust Him that our lives be blessed."
Mr. John Henry Tyler departed this life February 21, 2020.
Mr. Tyler's life will be celebrated at Liberty Baptist Church, 12200 Fondren Rd., Saturday, March 7th, 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be Houston Memorial Gardens.
Cherishing his memories, he leaves his devoted wife, Retha Mitchell-Tyler; his loving mother, Bobbie Baker; stepdaughter, Victoria Boyd; siblings, Andrea Davis and Garland Tillman (Cerissa); many other dear relatives, colleagues and loyal friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020
