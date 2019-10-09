Home

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
John Volpe


1921 - 2019
John Volpe Obituary
John Alfred Volpe
1921-2019
John Alfred Volpe passed away on October 5, 2019 in Pearland, TX. John was born on June 24, 1921 in Salida, CO to Mike Volpe and Christina Marfitano Volpe. John was married for 66 years to Dorothy Rister who passed away in 2012. John was a proud WWII Veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as a radio technician for bomber pilots aboard the USS Enterprise from 1942-1945. John is survived by his children, John Stanley Volpe and Sherry Ann Fox, his grandchildren Zachary Fox and wife Estefana Cantu, Rachael (Fox) Mittendorf and husband Robert and Jordan Michelle Volpe, his great grandchildren, Sadie, Piper, Olivia, Brady, Violet and Cheyenne. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 11th from 5-8pm and funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 2pm followed by a graveside service at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
