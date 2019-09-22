|
|
John David West
1955-2019
Our Forever Loved John, born June 22, 1955, went home to be with The Lord on September 11, 2019.
The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10:00 AM. Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77077.
John will be greatly missed and his memory will live forever in our hearts.
Full obituary will be at www.forestparkwestheimer.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019