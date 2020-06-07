John David West

1938-2020

The pioneering and famous physical therapist, John David West, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 at the age of 81 years, following a brief illness.



Born in Waco, Texas in 1938, John West spent his early years in Corpus Christi. He was a star athlete in both high school and college. His exceptional basketball talents and 6'7" height made him a sought-after basketball player from several universities. He eventually accepted a scholarship from Baylor University where he played center for the Baylor Bears.



John West graduated from Baylor University in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree, and in the fall of 1964 he settled in Houston to commence his long and successful career at Shamrock Physical Therapy Clinic, Inc., where he was popular and well-liked by his peers. In 1966 John acquired the company he worked for, and commenced operations as John West Physical Therapy.



John West Physical Therapy was the first independently owned and operated physical therapy clinic in Houston. His practice was initially located at the Texas Medical Center, and in 2001 John West relocated his main clinic to its present premises in River Oaks from where he continued serving local and international patients until his retirement earlier this year.



During his 58 years of meritorious practice, John West developed several novel rehabilitation treatment techniques and systems, which were sought after by doctors in sports and orthopedic medicine as well as other physical therapy clinics. Given his passionate dedication to patients, he gained an enviable professional reputation and was respected tremendously by the medical community as a visionary in the field of physical therapy. His reputation for outstanding professional excellence and service became a standard which younger physical therapists strove to emulate.



John West cared for patients from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds. His healing touch benefitted patients in the local Houston community and personalities from around the world. Regardless of their backgrounds, all his patients received the excellent and focused treatment that he was renowned for. His commitment through hard work helped improve the lives of thousands of individuals across several generations.



While John West's dedication to his patients dominated his professional life, he was also a proud Texan well versed in its history. He was an avid hunter, an established rancher, and an experienced international traveler. He will be sorely missed by all those whose lives he touched, and leaves a legacy that will continue to be a beacon for future physical therapists, as well as those who had the good fortune to know him.



He is survived by his son, John; his daughter, Terri; grandchildren, Tyler, David and Hannah; brother, Martin; sister, Devah, and preceded in death by his parents Martin and Nina West.



Services are being handled by All Faith Cremation and Funeral Service in Ingleside, TX.



