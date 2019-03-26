John William Forster, Jr.

1930-2019

John William Forster, Jr. of McKinney, Texas formerly of Houston, Texas passed away on March 23, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born on September 2, 1930 to John William Forster, Sr. and Violet (Meyer) Forster in New Orleans, Louisiana. After, graduating from Nichols High School in New Orleans, John enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. Upon completion of his tour of duty, he enrolled in Southeastern Louisiana University where he received an accounting degree with honors. John married Merle Vivian Evans on December 14, 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He loved going to the beach, especially to Hawaii. John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Merle Forster of McKinney, Texas, formerly of Houston, Texas; son, Scott Forster and wife, Nell; daughters, Shawn Payne and Sandra Rombado, all of McKinney; grandchildren, Ryan Forster, Daniel Forster, Ashley Abernathy and Amanda Payne; great-granddaughter, Allie Abernathy; his beloved dogs, Yogi Bear and Remy; a numerous other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Gloria Dudenhefer; and his son-in-law, Mike Payne. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary