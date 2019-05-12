John "Jack" William Hodnett

1928-2019

John "Jack" William Hodnett passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Dominic Village in Houston, Texas. He is survived by six children: Randy Hodnett and his wife Joan, Melanie Franklin, Kerry Hodnett and his wife Dawn Gidner, Casey Hodnett and his wife Linda, Claudia Winter and her husband Scot, and Cynthia Hodnett; three granddaughters: Katie (Franklin) Sherbon and her husband Kevin, Christine (Franklin) Rodriguez and her husband Isaac, and Alex Winter; and two great-grandchildren: Lauren Sherbon and Maxwell Sherbon. Jack's wife, Alma Rita (Dee) Hodnett, and a son, Mark Dee Hodnett, preceded him in death.

Born on November 24, 1928 in Houston, the son of William and Helen Hodnett, Jack lived in Houston almost all his life. He graduated from St. Edward's High School in Austin and attended the University of Houston.

Jack met the many challenges of his long life with good-natured cheerfulness, long-term commitment to his family, and conscientious, uncomplaining hard work. He and Rita provided a loving home for their children, and a welcoming, comfortable environment for their children's friends, developing close relationships with many of those friends that lasted long after their own kids had moved out.

Jack was a devoted caregiver for his wife Rita, who had multiple sclerosis and spent the last several decades of her life in a wheelchair. Later, he was the primary caregiver for his widowed older sister, Helen Burns.

Jack, may your every meal in Heaven alternate between James Coney Island hot dogs and crab cakes from Riva's Italian Restaurant.

The family is grateful to the staff at St. Dominic Village for the care and kindness they gave Jack. They would especially like to thank Brenda Ledet, his wonderful caregiver for the last four years.

The family will have a private memorial on a date not yet specified.