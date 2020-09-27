John Daniel Wolda1934-2020John Daniel Wolda passed away at the age of 86 on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas. A native Houstonian, John was one of three children of Polish parents John Stanley Wolda and Frances Paradowski. He graduated from Reagan High School where he was a key senior pitcher on the 1952 State Championship baseball team. His baseball skills landed him at Rice University where he was a three-year baseball letterman. He graduated in 1956.In a May 11, 1956 Houston Post story, his coach Dell Morgan said "Wolda is a 148-pound monument to guts and hard work." He still holds the 8th lowest season ERA mark in Rice Owl history at 1.81.At Rice, he took two years of chemistry from Dr. H.O. Nicholas (who also served as Athletic Director in 1934.) Towards the end of his second year, John started dating Dr. Nicholas' daughter, Harriet. Last November, they celebrated sixty-three years of marriage.John enjoyed a career in sales. But what he mostly enjoyed was coaching sports teams, his love of children, grandchildren, traveling with Harriet, learning new cultures, and photography. He coached over 60 teams and served in numerous volunteer roles with his children's schools and community organizations.John is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, David, and first born child, Danny. John is survived by, among others, Harriet and their children Nicholas, Julie (Chris) Looper, and Katy; his grandchildren Hylaree Deas and John Hudson Wolda; his sister Sharon Ebling, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and one great grand-dog, Grahm. A small family graveside/gathering will be held later this year to celebrate his life. Charities close to John's heart are St. Vincent de Paul Society @ St. Theresa Church, 705 St. Theresa Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas 77498 and Operation Smile, Box 5017, Hagerstown, MD., 21741.