John Tucker Woods
1947-2019
John Tucker Woods, 72 passed away August 26th, 2019 in his Houston home, surrounded by love.
John was born April 9th, 1947 in Marshall, Texas to Frank and Johnnie (Hull) Woods.
He attended Marshall High School and completed his Masters Degree from Southwest Texas College, earning multiple academic honors along the way. John was a devoted teacher and influenced the lives of many middle school and high school students through his instruction in Speech, English and Theater: 7 years in Austin, Texas and 31 years in the Alief School District in Houston, Texas. His debate squads earned many honors for the Alief District through his expertise with coaching debate.
John loved theater, travel, ballet, music and the arts. He was passionate about bookbinding and the significance of carrying on that tradition as an art form and maintaining literary preservation through books.
He is survived by his loving cousins: Judy Woods, Ellen Gamboa, Roger Woods, Sterling "Buzz" Woods, Kitty Potts, Elaine Thomas and Vickie Bailey.
His life-long companion, Jack Bell, will always cherish the 45 years of memories they built together. "Thank you John for the journey we had together. I know it will continue. I'll love you forever."
A Celebration of Life will be given to honor John's life during April, his birth month, of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Houston Hospice
Development Dept.
1905 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77030
