John Wyscarver
1948-2020
John Allan Wyscarver (71), retired veteran of Houston, Texas died April 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family and friends. John was born September 19, 1948 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. John was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne (Dee) Wyscarver; stepdaughter, Terry Jackowski; stepson, Nick Jackowski; parents, Allan and Clematis Wyscarver; and infant twin sister, Betty Jane Wyscarver. He is survived by a granddaughter, Dr. Alisha Wyscarver of Las Vegas; stepson, Mark Jackowski of Houston; stepdaughter, Angie Alexander of Round Rock; a brother, Dr. Roy Wyscarver of Washington, D.C.; a sister, Mary Wyscarver of Temple, and several nieces and nephews.
John's distinguished military career spans over 39 years, serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, retiring at the rank of E6-Staff Sergeant. He served in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Naval Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and the Army National Guard. His service included two tours in Vietnam and a tour in Iraq in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He retired as a Supervisory Adjudications Officer from the Department of Homeland Security/U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2013.
Visitation will be held at American Heritage funeral home in Houston, Texas from 8-9 a.m. on May 18, 2020, service from 9-9:45 a.m. and burial will follow at the Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Paralyzed Veterans foundation.
Published in Houston Chronicle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.