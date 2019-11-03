|
Johnanna McFarland Giles
1936-2019
Beloved wife, devoted mother and grandmother, faithful sister in Christ for many, Johnanna Giles went to be with her Lord Jesus in the kingdom of heaven Oct. 28, 2019.
Johnanna was born on March 4, 1936 in Lubbock Texas and was the only child of Louie and Johnnie McFarland. After graduating from Lubbock High School she went to the University of Texas where she earned a BBA from the School of Business, plus the State of Texas Teaching Certificate. She came to Houston where she taught in public schools for 5 years. Johnanna met her husband Perry Giles at the 1956 Texas – OU football game but Perry's service in the Air Force kept them apart until they started dating in 1959. They were married on March 18, 1961 and have lived in Houston for their entire 58 years of marriage. Johnanna dearly loved Perry and was so proud of her son and daughter and their families. Greg was born in 1963 and Janis in 1965, and Johnanna devoted herself to her family, friends, church and community.
Johnanna was active in the Houston Junior Forum, the Assistance League of Houston, the Houston Racquet Club, and the Houston Young Life Committee. She was dedicated and very competent in any service she engaged in. She was that way playing bridge also and she loved her friends at the Racquet Club. That was also true for the churches she and Perry joined. At Southwest Methodist Church in the 70s, Johnanna and Perry made life-long friendships and the Birthday Girls remained Johnannna's sisters to this day. For 44 years Perry and Johnanna have been active members of Chapelwood United Methodist Church where Johnanna volunteered in the church office and served many years in the Kitchen Ministry preparing food for the homeless. Johnanna genuinely loved and served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in her family, her church, and in all she did.
Johnanna was preceded in her call to heaven by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband Perry Giles, her beloved son and daughter, Greg Giles and Janis Priest, and the grandchildren she was so proud of, Andrew Priest, Corbin Priest, Dalton Priest, Robert Giles, Grace Giles, Greer Giles, and Hannah Giles.
A Memorial Service for Johnanna will be at 1:00 PM November 5 in the Chapel of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Rd. Houston, TX, 77024. The family will be pleased to greet friends at a reception in the church's Fellowship Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Johnanna may be made to the Chapelwood Methodist Church Foundation or to the Memorial Assistance Ministries, 1625 Blaylock Rd, Houston, TX 77080.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019