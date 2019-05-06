Johnetta "Johnnie" Lallinger

1924-2019

Johnetta "Johnnie" Lallinger peacefully joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, the 3rd of May 2019, at the age of 95. She accepted Christ on the 25th of April 2019. and saw her name in the Lamb's Book of Life.

Johnnie was born on the 2nd of May 1924, in New York City, an only child to Etta Bernice Irby and John Cleveland Ward. She attended elementary schools in Crestwood (Westchester County) and Pawling, New York. After the deaths of her parents at very young ages, Johnnie went to live with her aunt Jessie Ward and William E. Ward (her father's brother) in North Little Rock, Arkansas. There she attended junior high and North Little Rock High School, graduating in 1941. Johnnie attended Lindenwood College for Women in Saint Charles, Missouri and The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She became a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and was a Golden Circle member of the Houston Tri Delta Alumni. Johnnie was also an Emeritus member of The Charity Guild of Catholic Women. When her children were grown, she began her volunteer years there and loved it. Other memberships were life member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary, life member of the Women's Fund, Junior League patron, and Forest Club member. Johnnie was also a life member of The Blue Bird Circle where she held many office positions including First Vice President, Treasurer, Shop Chairman, and Gift Shop Chairman. She served as chairman of the Blue Bird Gala.

Johnnie and her husband, Mike, were huge sports enthusiasts. From the teams' beginnings, they were season-ticketholders of the Houston Oilers, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets and Comets, and the Houston Texans. Johnnie herself was in a bridge club for many years and still played up until recently with the members and friends still living. Johnnie and Mike also enjoyed traveling all over the world with close friends.

Johnnie was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Jeanne; and her husband of 57 years, Mike, who passed away in 2005. She is survived by her son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Lisa; grandchildren Lauren, Erin, and Matthew; and son, John and daughter-in-law, Frankie; daughter-in-law, Laurie; grandchildren Justin, Jonathan, and Sarah; and two great-grandchildren, Penny and Daphne.

Johnnie would like to thank her doctors, Stuart Solomon, MD, and John F. Eichelberger, MD, as well as her wonderful caregivers Bobbie Boone, Josephine Kinnell, Nellie Lopes, and Janis Henderson, and her housekeeper, Lili Garza.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 7th of May, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

The Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at nine o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, the 8th of May, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3617 Milam Street in Houston, where Father Juan Torres, O.P, will serve as celebrant.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers during Wednesday's service are Michael Lallinger, John Lallinger, Justin Lallinger, Matthew Lallinger, Loren Vandiver, and Charlie Rawl. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Doris Hervey, Katie McConn, Mare Montieth, Kay Onstead, Jean Peddie, and Marion and Maria Spears.

The family will gather for a private Rite of Committal at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Lallinger Family Charitable Foundation, 5 Riverway, Suite 350, Houston, Texas 77056. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 6, 2019