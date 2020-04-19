|
|
Johnie Rittenberry Skains Kopyar
1943-2020
Johnie Rittenberry Skains Kopyar passed away peacefully on April 08, 2020, 76 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was compassionate, caring, and generous with her love and her friendship and she will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.
Born in Nashville, TN on June 18, 1943 to John and Ruth Rittenberry. Johnie graduated from Litton High School in 1962 and joined the Navy where she met and married Jerry Skains. Johnie married Paul in 1996.
Over the course of her life, Johnie served 3 years on active duty in the U.S.N. and 17 years in the Texas ANG. She also worked for the TXDOT. Fisher Valve and was a Treasure and Editor for the British Motorcycle Owners Club of Houston for 7 years.
Johnie is survived by, her husband Paul Kopyar; son, Jerry Skains Jr., wife Cyndi; grandchildren: Samantha James, husband Casey, Jordan Skains, Lauryn Skains and Corwyn Skains; great grandchildren: Alexis, Ryan, Brayden, Thaddeus and Everleigh; and a multitude of friends including three very special friends Sylvia Mulcahy, Margie Medlin and Vera Dean.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020