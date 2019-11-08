Home

McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
3826 Wheeler St
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
3826 Wheeler St
Johnnie Ann Henderson


1944 - 2019
Johnnie Ann Henderson Obituary
Johnnie Ann Henderson
1944-2019
JOHNNIE HENDERSON passed away on October 30, 2019. A Family Hour will be held from 9:55 am to 10:55 am & A Funeral Service will follow @ 11:00 am on Saturday November 9, 2019 at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler St. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Sunday School In Memory of Ms. Johnnie Henderson. Correspondence can be sent to: Ms. Theresa L. Henderson (daughter) at 2311 Mid Lane #213 (202)-549-8971 Interment: Houston Memorial Gardens (Pearland, TX).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019
