JOHNNIE L. JONES
1934-2019
Johnnie L. Jones, owner of Redman's Military Tailors, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 85. Mr. Jones was a first sergeant in the US Army for 34 years and also a major of the Texas state guard, Mr.Jones was made a Mason in 1967 and he was a 33 degree and was a member of the True Level Lodge #226 where he served the order as financial secretary,contact committee,financial committee and was on the trustee board until death 52 years of service.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Jones will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church~ 1302 Bisbee Street. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Interment- Houston National Cemetery (gate-time Monday 10/14/2019 @ 10:30a.m.).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019