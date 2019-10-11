Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
For more information about
Johnnie Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
1510 Bisbee Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
1510 Bisbee Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Jones


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Jones Obituary
JOHNNIE L. JONES
1934-2019
Johnnie L. Jones, owner of Redman's Military Tailors, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 85. Mr. Jones was a first sergeant in the US Army for 34 years and also a major of the Texas state guard, Mr.Jones was made a Mason in 1967 and he was a 33 degree and was a member of the True Level Lodge #226 where he served the order as financial secretary,contact committee,financial committee and was on the trustee board until death 52 years of service.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Jones will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church~ 1302 Bisbee Street. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Interment- Houston National Cemetery (gate-time Monday 10/14/2019 @ 10:30a.m.).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now