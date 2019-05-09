Home

JOHNNIE JOSEPH
1948-2019
Was born on June 21, 1948 in Houston, Texas and passed away on May 3, 2019. She will truly be missed by her 2 daughters Hope and Indiana; her 4 grandchildren; 4 brothers; 2 sisters and a host of family and friends. Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019. The Viewing will be held at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4600 Reed Rd., beginning at 8:45 am with the Funeral Mass following at 10am. Interment at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 9, 2019
