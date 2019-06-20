Johnnie Lee Mueller

1929-2019

Johnnie (Johnna) Lee Mueller, 90, was born in Houston Texas May 16th 1929 and passed away Wednesday, June 13th, 2019 in Houston. Johnna was the third of six daughters preceded in death by her parents Charles and Cara Mueller, sisters Ida May Baird, Cara Jean Kendall, nephew Patrick O'Connor, nieces Teresa McCarthy, Anita Knowles and her beloved life partner of 35 years, Mildred Reddick. Johnna is survived by her sisters; Mewes Goetzmann of Austin Texas, Charlene McCarthy and Maud Lipscomb of Houston. Johnna had no children of her own but was blessed with 3 generations of nieces and nephews reaching into the triple digits! She attended All Saints School and St. Agnes Academy. She launched a career in modeling with Sakowitz and various advertising firms. She also worked as a professional singer. Much later, Johnna worked for the accounting departments of the City of Houston and Union Carbide. She was a proud member of The Daughters of the American Revolution in Fort Bend County. Raised Catholic, she later became a devoted parishioner of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Houston Texas. Johnna died peacefully at the very young age of 90, and all who knew her loved her for her kindness, sense of humor, and generosity. She had many friends for whom Johnna will be sorely missed, but heaven will be a jazzier place. We will be celebrating her life Monday, June 24 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. The interment will be on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery, located at 12800 Westheimer, 77077.