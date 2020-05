Johnny G. Gonzales

1955-2020

Johnny G. Gonzales was born on November 1, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas and passed away on May 24, 2020 in Houston, Texas at 64 years of age.

Johnny was a very loving husband and a true blessing to all. Preceded in death by parents Gregorio and Trinidad Gonzales and brother Jimmy Gonzales.

He is survived by devoted wife Geneva; son Anthony (Krystal) Gonzales; daughters Veronica Gonzales and Joanie Reyes; grandchildren Brianna and Natalia Gonzales, Joe Angel and Gia Saldivar;

Damian, Dominic and Diego Reyes; sisters Sophia Arcos, Hortencia Rendon, Delia (Robert) Perez, Trinidad (Blaise) Cassibba; brother Gregorio (Elvia) Gonzales; numerous family members and friends.

Pallbearers Emilio Arcos, Emilio Arcos, Jr., Blaise Cassibba, John Caudillo, John Luis Caudillo and Joe Angel Saldivar.

Burial at noon Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77023. Masks and social distancing guidelines required.



