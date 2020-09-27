1/1
Send Flowers
Johnny (John) Wendell Murphy passed away on September 15, 2020. He was born in Texas City, Texas on February 21, 1944. He enjoyed a career in sales and later in the bail bonding business. John loved sports, including the Houston Astros and Houston Texans, the outdoors and gardening.
John is survived by his wife, Lori Baggett of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; his son, John Wendell Murphy of League City; his three grandsons, Tyler Jonathan Murphy, Conner Payton Murphy, and Chandler Blayne Murphy of Houston; his sister, Pegi Murphy Block of Kemah; his niece and nephew, Alisa Michelle Block Hoggatt of Kemah and Jonathon Harland Block of Missouri City; his great niece, Emily Michelle Hoggatt and great nephew, Adam Harlan Hoggatt of Kemah; and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Wendell Murphy and Faye Belle Sellers Murphy.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for the immediate family at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 27, 2020.
