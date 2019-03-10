|
|
JOHNNY SANDOVAL
1932-2019
Johnny Sandoval, 86 Is in The hands of our loving Lord. He is survived by his loving wife, Grace, sons: Johnny Jr. and Christopher(wife Sheila); Daughter: Ruth(husband Andres), 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, David. Johnny was a veteran of the US Army and also served the great City of Houston, at the Hermann Park Zoo for 38 years. Arrangements are entrusted to Veterans Funeral Service, 10567 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77038, 281-272-9900. Monday, March 11, 2019, visitation from 6-8 pm. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Chapel at 11:45 am. Interment at Houston National Cemetery to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019