|
|
Johnny Floyd Turner
1938-2020
, 81 passed away January 1, 2020. Visitation service will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00am- 11:00am. Followed immediately by the funeral service starting at 11:00am .Both services will be held at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 3018 Avenue F., Dickinson, TX , 77539. Interment, Forest Park East Cemetery. Pastor Roderick Cummingham, officiating. For more service information, to order flowers, or send condolences, please visit www.Lockwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020