Johnny Tyrone "Ty" Wehring
1939-2019
Johnny Tyrone "Ty" Werhing passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Ty was born May 10, 1939 in McGregor, TX where he resided until 1966 when he moved to Houston, TX. He learned the ropes of the tool business working for Black & Decker and Ingersoll Rand before he started his own company, J&T Tool and Supply, Inc. in 1977.
We are all alive, sure, but he was somehow so much more so. He sparked! He had a sardonic wit, and precious little tolerance for fools. He was a sweet mixture of rough and polished. HIs overalls were presssed, he always smelled good and he wore his Ferragamo loafers at his ranch. Ty was meticulously neat and organized. Everything had a place.
Ty had friends far and wide, friends with rough and calloused hands and friends with polished nails. He fit in with both. He was a gentleman, a rancher, a businessman, a cowboy, a cattleman, father, friend, joker and a man who loved his family.
Ty was most proud of his family, which includes his sisters Betty Terrell and Bobbye Goff; children Tracy Krueger and husband Craig, Scott Wehring, Carrie Wehring and wife Jacqui Davie. He was grandfather to Hannah Moon and Jake Murphy as well as great-grandfather to Eisely Sage Moon. Ty was fortunate to spend the last 20 years with his love, Sharon Grabarkwitz. May he rest in eternal peace with sweet calf noses and soft puppy ears forever in reach. And may his bull, Country Star, that he loved so much, rejoice that Papa is home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019