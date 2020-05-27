Jolie Hess
1935 - 2020
Jolie Montagne Hess
1935-2020
Jolie Hess passed away on May 24 at MDA Cancer Center. She was a Diamond Life Master duplicate bridge player. Jolie's smile will be missed by her family and friends. Memorial gifts may be made to https://dfshouston.org/donate-2/monetary-donations/ for Unit 174/Jolie or ACS.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 27, 2020.
