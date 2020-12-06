JoLynn (McShan)
Reynolds
1951-2020
JoLynn McShan Reynolds, 69, of Katy, Texas passed away on November 29, 2020. She was born to Florence and Wesley McShan on August 30, 1951 in Weimar, Texas.
JoLynn worked as a Special Education Teacher/Counselor in several school districts and after 27 years of service, she retired in 2010 from Katy ISD.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Reynolds; sons, Jason Lind and wife Solitaire, Carl Lind and wife Kristie; stepsons, Wes Reynolds and wife Jody, Scott Reynolds and wife Pam, and Mark Reynolds and wife Laura; 20 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Julia Johnston; brother, Michael McShan and wife Darla; sister-in-law, Melaney McShan; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
JoLynn was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Florence and Wesley "Joe" McShan and her brother, Wesley "Buddy" McShan, Jr.
