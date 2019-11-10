|
|
Jolynn Swantkowski
1968-2019
Jolynn Swantkowski died at home in Houston on Tuesday, the 5th of November 2019, at the age of 50. She was born on the 7th of November 1968, in Butte, Montana, the youngest of six children to parents Mary (Alexander) and Joe Rainville.
Her early childhood years were spent in Montana and Illinois; at age 11 she moved with her family to Houston.
Jolynn graduated from Baylor University and went on to obtain her Master's in Cytogenetics from Baylor College of Medicine. She spoke Spanish fluently and worked as a Genetic Counselor before becoming a Mom, which was her true passion.
Jolynn was always spontaneous and never passed on a new adventure. Her Montana roots continued to call and traveling, whether it be to Big Sky, the Pocono's, or Tahiti, was one of her greatest pleasures.
Jolynn is preceded in death by her dad, Joe Rainville; her sister, Ronna Rainville; her brother, Randy Rainville; and her nephew, Kyle Zuleg. She is survived by her three loved and adored children, Meghan, Ryan, and Jack Swantkowski; and their dad, Jeff. She is also survived by her Mom, Mary Farrand; her sister, Jami McKissick; her brother, Rick Rainville and his wife Alice Jo; her sister, Jill Zuleg and her husband Matt; step sister, Renee Holsen and her husband Tom; step brother, Scott Farrand and his wife Beth; her step father, Chuck Farrand; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and in laws that loved her infectious laugh and who shared in her journey as she progressed through the stages of Early Onset Alzheimer's disease.
In addition to her family, Jolynn was fortunate to have devoted and loyal caregivers. We are thankful for having Patricia, her primary caregiver, Kiki, Gina, Marie, and Jennifer as all part of her care team. She also received compassionate care from A*MED Community Hospice.
Her family wishes to thank all who visited, called, offered prayers, and loved her through it all.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from half-past nine o'clock until eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 15th of November, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc in Houston.
The Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered immediately following celebrated by Fr. Francis M. Macatangay, Pastor.
Following the mass, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the nearby Community Center.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial donations be directed toward NCRAD Genetics Study (an Alzheimer's family research study program), IU School of Medicine, C/O IU Foundation 0380009784, P.O. Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206; or to The Kyle Zuleg Foundation, 520 Beaconsfield Ave., Naperville, IL 60565. The Kyle Zuleg Foundation was started 9 years ago after Jolynn lost her 16-year-old nephew Kyle. The Foundation supports organ donation and provides broadcasting scholarships.
Please visit Ms. Swantkowski's online tribute page at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be left electronically for her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019