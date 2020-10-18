Jon-Ann Andrews

1940-2020

Jon-Ann Andrews, 80, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. Jon-Ann was born in Houston, Texas on July 23, 1940. She devoted over 30 years to education in the Houston I.S.D. She was an active member of the St. Phillips Methodist Church as well as a devoted choir member. Jon-Ann also treasured the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo where she was a Life Member and a member of the Rodeo Choir. Jon-Ann adored time with family and friends as well as shopping, gardening, crafting and doting on her dog Charlie. She was always generous with her time and loved doing for others. She is preceded in death by her mother Wanda Rheinlander, her father C. E. "Fats" Rheinlander and her sister Betty Lou Lay. She is survived by her son Bradley Walling, wife Melisa, daughters Hunter and Sydney and son Mike Walling; nephew Kevin Lockley; niece Brooke Tyson and brother-in-law, Mick Lay. A memorial service will be held at St. Phillips Methodist Church on October 22, 2020 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Phillips Methodist Church 5501 Beechnut Street Houston, TX 77096.



