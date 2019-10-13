|
Jon Elwin Gross
1942-2019
Jon Elwin Gross, 76, died on Monday September 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He had no surviving relatives. Mr Gross was a retired school teacher. He taught French, Spanish and English as a second language. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and he had a Masters degree from Case Western Reserve University. He volunteered as a Team Leader at the Aids Foundation of Houston and he also volunteered at LBJ Hospital and CASA Hospital. He was a vocal and "wearable" Houston Astros fan He was a member of St Stephen's Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry and Columbarium Committee and he was a faithful member of the Rosary prayer group. He was once given the name "Archangel" because of the large amount of time he volunteered at the church. A memorial service and interment in the Columbarium will be held at 9:00AM on Saturday October 19, 2019 at St Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1805 West Alabama, Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019