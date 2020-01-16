|
|
Jon Henson
1975-2020
Jon Kristofer Henson passed away peacefully, at his home in Conroe, Texas, with his parents at his side, on January 9, 2020, one day short of his forty-fifth birthday.
Jon was born in Bremerton, Washington, while his father was serving there in the United States Navy. Through no fault of his own, Jon was not born in Texas, but he got here as soon as he could. He attended schools in the Klein School District, and graduated from Klein High School in 1993. He later completed an Associate's Degree in Medical Coding at Tarrant County Community College.
Jon was a gifted musician who played violin in the Klein High School Orchestra, and he later played guitar in several rock bands in the Houston area, including Carnival Sin. He was known for his blazing guitar solos and his very long, beautiful hair, which earned him the nickname, Pretty Boy. Jon was also a talented songwriter. So great was his passion for writing and playing music that he completed recording his latest song while confined to a hospital bed. His illness confined him to a hospital bed, but it could not confine his spirit or his love for making music.
Jon was the devoted father of triplet daughters, Josephine, Victoria, and Daphne, who were born on October 13, 2009. Jon passed on to them his love for playing music, and he encouraged them to be confident, independent, and creative, in addition to being constant learners. He set a great example for his daughters by living expansively and by exploring life's pleasures in the enjoyment of food, music, literature, movies, and, yes, video games. He was a big fan of Grand Theft Auto.
Jon endured the pain and hardships of his final illness with a degree of courage, patience, and grace that could serve as an example to all of us.
Jon is survived by his daughters, his mother, Pamela Roades Henson, his father, Randolph Henson, his brother, Erik Henson, his maternal grandfather, Edgar Roades, his fraternal grandmother, Mona Reynolds, his aunts, Patricia Roades and Marsha Kelly and his cousin, Michael Quinn. Jon was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Rider Roades, and his fraternal grandfather, Rudolph Henson.
Jon will be interred at a private ceremony at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo, Texas. There will be a memorial service for Jon at Lakewood United Methodist Church, 11330 Louetta Road, Houston, Texas on Saturday, January 18, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jon's memory to: Lakewood UMC, 11330 Louetta Rd., Houston, TX 77070, (memo Days for Girls); Hospice Support, Inc., P.O. Box 1417, El Campo, TX 77437 or a .
www.triskafuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020