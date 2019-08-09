|
|
Jonas Meza
1936-2019
Jonas Meza, 82, entered eternal rest on August 6, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born September 21, 1936 in Crosby, Texas. Jonas proudly served in the US Air Force and worked for Levitz Furniture for 40 years. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church with his family. Jonas loved going to the beach and traveling to Round Mountain, Texas. His greatest joy was taking great care of his wife and kids. He always put his family first and provided a great home and loving environment for his wife, kids, and grandkids.
Left to cherish his memory, loving wife: Mary F. Meza; children: Sabrina Garza, Jeanette Holt, John Carlos Lopez, Daniel F. Lopez, and Roger Meza; grandchildren: Lucy Rubio, Lynn Bridges, Anthony Garza, Christopher Garza, Kellie Holt, Joel Garamillo, Jr., and Adriana Garamillo; great grandchildren: Gabriel Ortiz, Cameron Ortiz, Izeyah Garza, Christopher Garza, Jr., Ashley Rubio, and Roger Meza, Jr., Xzavier Garamillo, Xzavian Garamillo, Addalyn De La Rosa, and Zara Irizarry; great great granddaughter: Mila Rubio.
Visitation for family and friends will begin on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30am. All services will take place at Brookside Funeral Home. Interment to follow immediately after the funeral service in Brookside Memorial Park.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019