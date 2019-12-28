|
|
Jonathan Leonel Banda
1984-2019
Jonathan Leonel Banda, 34, of Houston, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on December 25, 2019, Christmas Day due to complications from Cancer (AML), an illness he bravely battled with extraordinary courage. Jonathan was a loving son to his mother, Maria Banda and his father Leonel Banda.
He graduated from Spring High with honors. Jonathan loved outdoor activities and riding his motorcycles. He was a very simple, kindhearted, affectionate, free spirited and loving person. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten and will forever be in our hearts.
Services will be held at Allen Dave Funeral Home 2103 Cypress Landing Drive, Houston, Texas 77090 on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Visitation 3:00pm – 4:00pm, Celebration of Life 4:00pm – 5:00pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019