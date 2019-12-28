Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Dave Funeral Home and Cremation Tribute Center
2103 Cypress Landing Drive
Houston, TX 77090
(713) 480-2966
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Allen Dave Funeral Home and Cremation Tribute Center
2103 Cypress Landing Drive
Houston, TX 77090
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Allen Dave Funeral Home and Cremation Tribute Center
2103 Cypress Landing Drive
Houston, TX 77090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Banda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Banda


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Banda Obituary
Jonathan Leonel Banda
1984-2019
Jonathan Leonel Banda, 34, of Houston, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on December 25, 2019, Christmas Day due to complications from Cancer (AML), an illness he bravely battled with extraordinary courage. Jonathan was a loving son to his mother, Maria Banda and his father Leonel Banda.
He graduated from Spring High with honors. Jonathan loved outdoor activities and riding his motorcycles. He was a very simple, kindhearted, affectionate, free spirited and loving person. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten and will forever be in our hearts.
Services will be held at Allen Dave Funeral Home 2103 Cypress Landing Drive, Houston, Texas 77090 on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Visitation 3:00pm – 4:00pm, Celebration of Life 4:00pm – 5:00pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -