Jonathan Steven Carter1980-2020August 2, 1980 –June 26, 2020Jon Carter, 39, of San Antonio, died of natural causes on June 26, 2020. He was born in Houston, Texas on August 2, 1980 to Steve & Charlotta "Charlie" Carter and grew up in Friendswood, Texas.Jon graduated from Clear Brook High School & the University of Houston & made a career in Advertising. He was currently Vice President of Media at The Wood Agency & loved his job & coworkers.Jon enjoyed many adventures & lived his very happy life to the fullest. Some of Jon's passions were Houston Sports Teams, Fitness & Hiking, Traveling, Culinary Adventures, Vegas getaways, and spending time with his family. He especially treasured the trips he took with his best friend, his father Steve.He is lovingly survived by his parents, the Love of his Life, Rachel Motal, sister Patricia "Patty" Carter (Jack Sananikone), brother Andrew "Andy" Carter & nephews Alex Jones & Flynn Carter, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins & in-laws.A Memorial Service will be held later this year when we can safely gather.