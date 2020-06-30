Jonathan Carter
1980 - 2020
Jonathan Steven Carter
1980-2020
August 2, 1980 –
June 26, 2020

Jon Carter, 39, of San Antonio, died of natural causes on June 26, 2020. He was born in Houston, Texas on August 2, 1980 to Steve & Charlotta "Charlie" Carter and grew up in Friendswood, Texas.
Jon graduated from Clear Brook High School & the University of Houston & made a career in Advertising. He was currently Vice President of Media at The Wood Agency & loved his job & coworkers.
Jon enjoyed many adventures & lived his very happy life to the fullest. Some of Jon's passions were Houston Sports Teams, Fitness & Hiking, Traveling, Culinary Adventures, Vegas getaways, and spending time with his family. He especially treasured the trips he took with his best friend, his father Steve.
He is lovingly survived by his parents, the Love of his Life, Rachel Motal, sister Patricia "Patty" Carter (Jack Sananikone), brother Andrew "Andy" Carter & nephews Alex Jones & Flynn Carter, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins & in-laws.
A Memorial Service will be held later this year when we can safely gather.



Published in Houston Chronicle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
