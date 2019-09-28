|
Jonathan Peter Gilfillan
1973-2019
Jonathan Peter Gilfillan, age 46, passed away on Wednesday, the 25th of September 2019, at his home in Houston.
A more detailed and complete notice will be published in tomorrow's edition.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Sunday, the 29th of September, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 30th of September, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Road in Houston.
At a later time, the family will gather for a private interment at Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019