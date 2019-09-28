Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
2140 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Gilfillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Gilfillan


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Gilfillan Obituary
Jonathan Peter Gilfillan
1973-2019
Jonathan Peter Gilfillan, age 46, passed away on Wednesday, the 25th of September 2019, at his home in Houston.
A more detailed and complete notice will be published in tomorrow's edition.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Sunday, the 29th of September, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 30th of September, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Road in Houston.
At a later time, the family will gather for a private interment at Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now