Jonathan W Zophy

1945-2020

Jonathan W. Zophy, 74, author and professor emeritus at the University of Houston Clear Lake, passed away from complications for diabetes, on June 4, 2020 in Seabrook, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Bardin; two step daughters, Suzanne Jackson and Marcy Viesca; three step granddaughters, Mercedes Garza, Haeli Wey, and Madison Griffin; and two step grandsons, Jonah Jackson and Dakota Butschek.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 5, 1945 and educated in the public schools in Milwaukee. He graduated from Holland High School in Holland, Michigan before going on to college at Hope College and then Michigan State University. Zophy did his graduate work at the Ohio State University on the history of the Reformation. After earning his Ph.D., Zophy taught at Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee and then Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He also taught for the University of Maryland's European Division and the University of West Florida in Pensacola. In 1988 he joined the faculty of the University of Houston Clear Lake and taught there until shortly before his death.

Zophy also published eight books, mostly on European history, and wrote numerous articles, book chapters, and reviews. He was especially proud of having taught over 10,000 students.

Contributions can be made to the UHCL history program.



