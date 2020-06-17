Jonathan Zophy
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan W Zophy
1945-2020
Jonathan W. Zophy, 74, author and professor emeritus at the University of Houston Clear Lake, passed away from complications for diabetes, on June 4, 2020 in Seabrook, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Bardin; two step daughters, Suzanne Jackson and Marcy Viesca; three step granddaughters, Mercedes Garza, Haeli Wey, and Madison Griffin; and two step grandsons, Jonah Jackson and Dakota Butschek.
He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 5, 1945 and educated in the public schools in Milwaukee. He graduated from Holland High School in Holland, Michigan before going on to college at Hope College and then Michigan State University. Zophy did his graduate work at the Ohio State University on the history of the Reformation. After earning his Ph.D., Zophy taught at Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee and then Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He also taught for the University of Maryland's European Division and the University of West Florida in Pensacola. In 1988 he joined the faculty of the University of Houston Clear Lake and taught there until shortly before his death.
Zophy also published eight books, mostly on European history, and wrote numerous articles, book chapters, and reviews. He was especially proud of having taught over 10,000 students.
Contributions can be made to the UHCL history program.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Niday Funeral Home
12440 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
(281) 464-7200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved