Jonell Chuter

1925-2019

Jonell Chuter (93) was born August 16, 1925 in Uvalde, Texas, and passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was a sweet loving friend, neighbor, aunt, mother and grandmother. She practiced her Christianity by accepting all who came to her door regardless of their appearance, gender, color, religious affiliation, or ethnicity.

She was proud of her work as the supervisor for the Southern District of Russell Stover Candies, and if you knew her, you probably received a box a candy at some time during her long life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Lee Chuter; her parents, Ed and Frances Bell Schaefer; and her siblings Edward Schaefer, Noah David Dodd, Lois Elder, and Opal Mabry.

She is survived by her siblings Laraine Perkins, Hazle Purvis, and Albert Schaefer; her son Chris Chuter and his wife Jackie Chuter; grandsons Willie and Henry Chuter; and countless loving nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

At Jonell's request, a formal funeral will not be held; there will be a graveside service on April 27th, 11am, at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1101 Antoine Dr, Houston, Texas, 77055. She will be laid to rest with her husband.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the HealthWell Foundation, the Kidney Cancer Association, the Houston SPCA, or the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary