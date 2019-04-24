Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonell Chuter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonell Chuter


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jonell Chuter Obituary
Jonell Chuter
1925-2019
Jonell Chuter (93) was born August 16, 1925 in Uvalde, Texas, and passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was a sweet loving friend, neighbor, aunt, mother and grandmother. She practiced her Christianity by accepting all who came to her door regardless of their appearance, gender, color, religious affiliation, or ethnicity.
She was proud of her work as the supervisor for the Southern District of Russell Stover Candies, and if you knew her, you probably received a box a candy at some time during her long life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Lee Chuter; her parents, Ed and Frances Bell Schaefer; and her siblings Edward Schaefer, Noah David Dodd, Lois Elder, and Opal Mabry.
She is survived by her siblings Laraine Perkins, Hazle Purvis, and Albert Schaefer; her son Chris Chuter and his wife Jackie Chuter; grandsons Willie and Henry Chuter; and countless loving nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.
At Jonell's request, a formal funeral will not be held; there will be a graveside service on April 27th, 11am, at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1101 Antoine Dr, Houston, Texas, 77055. She will be laid to rest with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the HealthWell Foundation, the Kidney Cancer Association, the Houston SPCA, or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now