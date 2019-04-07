|
|
Jones T. Robertson II
1942-2019
Jones Thomas Robertson II passed away in the early hours of the 18th of February 2019. Jones was born the 9th of April, 1942 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston, Texas to Bettie F. Smith and Jones Thomas Robertson both formerly of Rockdale, Texas. Jones was the founder and past owner of Power Tool Service Company and Garza Telecommunications lnc.
A memorial service and rosary officiated by Father Albert Zanatta will be held on April 9, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale at 7 p.m. with reception to follow. ln lieu of flowers, donations in Jones' memory may be made to Assumption Catholic Ghurch, 901 Rose Lane, Houston TX 77037 or St. Vincent DePaul Society, Attn: Leo Landry, 901 Rose Lane, Houston TX 77037 or Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd, Houston TX 77030, or www.houstonhospice.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019