Joni T. Dusenbury

1931-2019

Joni T. Dusenbury passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 10, 2019, at her home in League City, Texas. Joni grew up in Florence, South Carolina, and graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1949. She attended the University of South Carolina majoring in design. Joni married her high school sweetheart, Bill Dusenbury, in 1952. They moved to Houston in 1962 when the Johnson Space Center opened and Bill was transferred from NASA Langley. In 1975, Joni and Bill formed Dusenbury Construction and built custom homes in the Clear Lake area for 25 years. They retired from building and moved to Beach City, Texas, in 1999, and then to League City, Texas, in 2016. Joni was an artist with a flair for design and decor. She was a sculptor who honed her craft for many semesters at Lee College in Baytown. She loved nature and held a special fondness for birds of all kinds. Her incredible green thumb allowed her to successfully grow everything from asparagus to orchids. She was an amazing cook, and everything she made was not only delicious but beautiful as well. Most importantly, Joni loved her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She had many friends and was always ready for a social outing. Always welcoming and gracious, Joni's compassion and concern for others were some of her greatest qualities. She was a long-time member of Seabrook United Methodist Church (1962-2001) and later Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church (2001-2019) where she taught children's Sunday school for many years. Joni is survived by Bill, her beloved husband of 67 years; her three children and their spouses; and seven grandchildren: Dick and Dorian Dusenbury (Sarah), David and Missy Dusenbury (Richard and wife Lindsay, and Will), and Donna and Steve Coggins (William, John, Mark and Robert). A celebration of Joni's life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church, Baytown, Texas. An online obituary has been established at Forevermissed.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cedar Bayou Grace UMC Building Fund. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019