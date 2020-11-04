1/
Jonnie Dunn
{ "" }
Jonnie Marie Dunn
1922-2020
Jonnie "Marie" Dunn passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 97. Marie was preceded in death by her husbands, A. C. Yelverton and Amos Dunn. Marie is survived by sons, Danny and Jerry Yelverton; her granddaughters, Jennifer Horton, Meredith Denton, and Brittany Yelverton; and great-grandchildren, Jake, Katie, & Parker Horton and Ava Claire, Hallie Reese & Ella Caroline Denton. Marie served as postmistress at Pinehurst and Willis, Texas. She was the Worthy Grand Matron of the Eastern Star Tomball Chapter. She was a member of the Spring Creek Church of Christ. Marie will be missed.


Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
