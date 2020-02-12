Home

Jonny Rhodes


1925 - 2020
Jonny Rhodes Obituary
Jonny Glenn Rhodes
1925-2020
JON G. RHODES of Houston, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Garden Terrace Nursing Center. Jon was born in Wisdom Temple, Texas on December 10, 1925 to Howard and Kathryn Rhodes. Jon graduated from Abilene Christian College in 1948 with a BA in Music. In 1953, Jon received his Master of Music from Vandercook College of Music in Chicago. He also received a Master of Education from East Texas State College and earned a Doctorate in Education from the University of Houston. Jon worked for the Houston Independent School District as an Educational Counselor until his retirement in 1996. Prior to that he was a Band Director at several Texas high schools where he mentored and inspired many of his students. Jon had a love for music, and after he retired he sang with the Houston Choral Showcase. Jon was a member of Candlelight Church of Christ where he supervised the educational program; helped publish the church bulletin and lead singing for many years. Left to honor his memory are his two nieces, Karen Culwell Lane and Nancy Culwell; his nephew, Alan Rhodes Culwell and his wife, Cina Culwell and all of his dear friends. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Candlelight Church of Christ, 4215 Watonga Blvd, Houston, Texas. Governor Clements will lead the service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
