Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Jose Adolfo Garza Sr.


1929 - 2019
Jose Adolfo Garza Sr. Obituary
Jose Adolfo Garza Sr
1929-2019
Jose Adolfo Garza Sr. born October 22, 1929 in Baytown, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the proud age of 90 years.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Adolfo and Paula Garza, Herlinda Jimenez and Jesus Quijano, brothers Robert, Adolfo Jr. and Hidebrando Garza, and sister Mercedes Garza.
He is survived by loving wife and companion of 50 years, Mary Alice Salinas Garza, brothers Johnny and Fernando Garza, sister Helen Balderas, daughter Melissa Gandy (husband Larry), sons Joe A. Garza Jr. (wife Debbie), Rolando, Adolfo, and Gilberto Garza. He is also survived by five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Joe was a self-made man who loved to read, fish and play music. Joe was a professional musician for more than 65 years and worked in the company of many well-known local and international bands. Playing his guitar and singing to entertain was his joy.
He loved his country and served in the military in Korea as a decorated and dedicated Marine.
Visitation will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 5 PM to 9 PM with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM. Funeral service will be at Forest Park Lawndale Chapel Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2 PM with a burial procession to follow to Forest Park East Cemetery at 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019
