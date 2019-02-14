Jose "Joe" G. Arellano

1951-2019

"Joe" Jose G. Arellano of Houston, Texas was called to be with our Father in Heaven at his residence on Sunday, January 20, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 14, 1951 to Jose G. Arellano and Delia Melchor and later moved to Houston, Texas where he met his love of 50 years, Gloria A. Arellano.

Joe was a devoted family man and worked hard everyday to provide for his family. Joe had a career in oil drilling business for 35 years with Drilling Structures Inc. He was a kind man that helped anyone who asked and instilled those same values in his own children. When Joe wasn't working he spent his time with his wife on vacations or attending awards ceremonies for one of his grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing with his pup teddy bear.

"Joe" is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gloria Arellano; children Joe Andrew Arellano and his wife Claudia, John Robert Arellano and his wife Lisa and Candace Arellano; brother Pete Arellano and his wife Aurelia; grandchildren Michael A. Arellano, Jacob Arellano, Jared Arellano, Kristen Arellano-Zamora and Kamryn Arellano.

Serving as pallbearers were Joe Andrew Arellano, John Robert Arellano, Pete Arellano, Michael Arellano, Jacob Arellano, Jared Arellano, Willie Aldridge and Ben Zamora. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019