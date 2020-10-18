Jose Barrera

Joe Robert Barrera1950-2020Barrera, Joe Robert age 70, peacefully completed his journey on October 7, 2020. He passed away at his home in Richmond, TX with his wife by his side. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Ernesto and Paula and his sister, Maria Augustina.Joe is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Angela Barrera, his daughter Deborah Martorell and her husband Patrick as well as his son Joseph, his wife Leila and their two sons, Hayes and Jace Barrera.Joe was born in San Antonio, TX in 1950 to Ernesto and Paula Barrera and was the youngest of five children. Joe was a graduate of Lanier High School in 1969, where he received the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in ROTC. Soon after graduation, he moved to Houston, TX to continue his education at the University of Houston. In 1973, he married the love of his life, Angela Delia Reina and over the next 47 years, they built their life together with their children and grandchildren at their side in Houston, TX, Bayou Vista, TX and Richmond, TX.Joe retired in 2016 after a long career in Civil Structural Engineering and Design. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and thoroughly enjoyed fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, dove hunting and deer hunting in Ozona, TX. Joe loved being outdoors and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandsons, Hayes and Jace.Joe was a devout husband, beloved father and a wonderful grandfather. Everyone who knew Joe greatly admired him and they knew he cared for them as well. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas, 77077. Family and friends are welcome to gather from 12:00 p.m. till 1:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in Joe's name be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation, which helps patients actively enjoy life through expert care and treatment research.