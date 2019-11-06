|
Jose "Joey" Claudio Salazar
1955-2019
Jose Claudio "Joey" Salazar, 64, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born September 3, 1955, in Hacienda Ramirez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, he was the son of Bertha Salazar Vidaurri and the late Aurelio Salazar Ocañas.
A lifelong student, Jose graduated from Austin High School in 1975 before continuing his education and receiving a BA in English, an MS in Linguistics and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston and the University of Houston- Clear Lake. Jose continued in education following his graduation and taught at his alma mater high school as well as Houston Community College. Teaching and his students remained his life passion until retirement sparked Jose to pursue his writing career that kicked off with the publishing of his first novel, "Of Dreams and Thorns", a semi-autobiographical account of a young immigrant's journey to make not only a life but an identity in the US. This was followed with "states of unitedness", a collection of poems spanning the course of over 40 years of Jose's life, a portrait made in poetry of the life he lived. Jose discovered the value of education early on and made it his mission in life to pass that gift on to others, something he achieved with resounding success during his tenure as a professor. While he may not be with us any longer, his description of himself as "Always a teacher" rings true even now in his absence, as his inspiring words and writings leave a legacy of faith, hope, and love to those he touched in his lifetime.
Jose is survived by his beloved life companion, Dr. Thomas J. Lyttle, who has been with him for the last 38 years and by his mother, Bertha Salazar Vidaurri, his siblings Juventino Salazar, Hortencia Vazquez Salazar, Diamantina Salazar, Jose Luis Salazar, Aurelio Salazar, Miguel Salazar and Patricia Longoria. Jose is preceded in death by his father, Aurelio Salazar Ocañas and his nephew, Adam M. Salazar.
His family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the outstanding doctors and nursing staff at MD Anderson for their many years of compassionate care for Jose.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6 pm until 9 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Crespo, 4136 Broadway St., Houston, Texas 77087.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019